FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Crowd In Los Angeles During October 2021?

An image shared on Facebook and Twitter allegedly shows a massive crowd in Los Angeles on Oct. 2 of this year.

This was taken today in

Los Angeles. — MJ Cannon #RuleofLaw (@mj_ruleoflaw) October 2, 2021

Verdict: False

The photo of the Women’s March was taken in January 2017, not October 2021.

Fact Check:

The claim that the photo of the large crowd was taken Oct. 2 has circulated widely on Facebook and Twitter in recent days. Women’s March, an organization that describes its mission as harnessing the “political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change,” helped stage pro-abortion rights rallies across the country that day, according to NPR.

A reverse image search revealed the picture actually dates back to January 2017. It can be found on Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Flickr account, where it is described as showing a Women’s March in Los Angeles that month. (RELATED: Image Falsely Claims To Show The ‘Million MAGA March’ Recently Held In DC)

The Women’s March Foundation also tweeted the photo Jan. 21, 2017, with the caption saying, “Thank you Los Angeles for marching (and standing) today.”

LAist and MyNewsLA.com featured the same image in articles about the 2017 Women’s March in Los Angeles. Many attendees wore pink “pussy hats” at Women’s Marches across the country in 2017, according to NBC News.

Photos taken at Women’s Marches held earlier this month can be seen on Getty Images and Reuters Connect.