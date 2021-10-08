FACT CHECK: Did Nancy Pelosi ‘Lose Her Power’?

A post shared on Facebook claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “lost her power.”

Verdict: False

Pelosi is still the Speaker of the House. She has not “lost her power.”

Fact Check:

The Oct. 5 Facebook post includes a 14-minute video titled, “The First Shocking Arrest In October Revealed! Pelosi Lost Her Power.” (RELATED: Is Nancy Pelosi Resigning To Join Donald Trump?)

Check Your Fact reviewed the video in its entirety, but found no evidence in the video to support the claim that Pelosi lost her power. The video’s narrator began with a brief discussion about President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and suggested it has loopholes that businesses can exploit to avoid the mandate. He then mentioned how infighting within the Democratic Party has prevented it from passing the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill and forced Pelosi to delay the vote on the infrastructure bill.

Other topics of the video include the political debate over the debt ceiling, the surge of migrants at the southern border, the FBI informant who was at the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuits against former President Donald Trump’s former lawyers and some supporters who made claims of the company committing fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Pelosi was only mentioned once in the video, during the section about the delayed vote for the infrastructure bill.

Check Your Fact found no press releases from Pelosi or any statements in the congressional record announcing she would be stepping down or removed from her position as Speaker of the House. A review of her verified social media accounts likewise turned up no mention of her “losing her power.” Furthermore, the speaker.gov website still shows Pelosi as the Speaker of the House.

As the Speaker of the House, Pelosi is second in the line of succession to the presidency, according to USA.gov. Had she actually been removed from her position, media outlets certainly would have reported on it, yet none have.