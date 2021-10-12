FACT CHECK: Was A ‘F*** Joe Biden’ Sign Displayed On The Side Of A Stadium?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a “F*ck Joe Biden” sign displayed on the side of a stadium.

Verdict: False

The image has been altered. The original message read, “Home Of The 12th Man.”

Fact Check:

Some sports fans have chanted “Fuck Joe Biden” during recent sporting events, including at a New York Jets NFL game and a NASCAR race, according to Newsweek. Since those chants started, some Facebook users have been sharing a photo that purportedly shows a “Fuck Joe Biden” sign displayed on the side of a sports stadium.

However, the picture has been digitally altered. The original, found on Getty Images through a reverse image search, actually shows a sign that reads “Home of the 12th Man” at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field in early September. The “12th Man” refers to Texas A&M’s student section, according to the university’s website.

“A view of the student section at Kyle Field as the Texas A&M Aggies played the Kent State Golden Flashes on September 04, 2021 in College Station, Texas,” reads the Getty Images description of the photo. (RELATED: Image Falsely Claims To Show The ‘Million MAGA March’ Recently Held In DC)

The “12th Man” sign can be seen in older images of Kyle Field, including a 2019 photo available on the stock image website Alamy that shows college students above and below the sign. The letters of a previous “Home of the 12th Man” sign were auctioned off in 2019, according to KPRC 2 Houston.

While the image shared on Facebook has been altered, some Texas A&M fans did chant “Fuck Joe Biden” in September, according to the Daily Mail.