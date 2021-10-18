FACT CHECK: No, Bill Clinton Was Not Murdered With Poison

An image shared on Instagram claims former President Bill Clinton died, and his death was ruled a homicide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skript Keeper (@skriptkeeperpopcorn)

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Bill Clinton has died. The image shows a screen grab of a headline from a satire website.

Fact Check

The Oct. 15 Instagram post shows a screen grab of what looks like a Sept. 30 article titled “Bill Clinton Death Ruled A Homicide, Death by Poison.” There is, however, no evidence to support the claim.

Neither the Clinton Foundation nor his wife Hillary Clinton has released any statement announcing such a thing had occurred. The former president’s verified Twitter account has also posted several tweets since his supposed demise on Sept. 30.

On Oct. 14, Bill Clinton was hospitalized at the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, CNN reported. The former president has since recovered and was released from the hospital on Sunday, according to the outlet. CBS News shared on its verified Twitter account a video of Bill Clinton thanking medical staff as he left the hospital.

The headline visible in the screen grab appears to come from Real Raw News, a website that says it “contains humor, parody, and satire.” While Real Raw News includes a satire disclaimer on its “About Us” page, headlines from the website are often shared on social media without clear indicators of their satirical origins. (RELATED: No, Bill Clinton Was Not Convicted Of Treason By A Military Tribunal)

Check Your Fact has previously debunked viral claims that originated from Real Raw News articles. For example, in September, Check Your Fact debunked an allegation that stemmed from Real Raw News that purported Bill Clinton had died in Guantanamo Bay.