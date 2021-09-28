FACT CHECK: No, Bill Clinton Has Not Died At Guantanamo Bay

A post shared on Facebook claims former President Bill Clinton was discovered dead at the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

Verdict: False

Bill Clinton has not been found dead in Guantanamo Bay. The rumor stems from a website that says it features “humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

The Facebook post alleges the former president’s lifeless body was found in his cell at Guantanamo Bay on the morning of Sept. 25 after the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG) had sentenced him to lifetime imprisonment in July. It features a 2016 Associated Press photo of Bill Clinton.

“His wife was executed, and if, somehow, he’d learned his daughter was arrested, it might have been too much for him to handle” the post quotes a supposed source as saying. “He may have punched out on his own, some way. We’ll know more Monday.”

Check Your Fact has previously debunked claims that Bill Clinton underwent a military tribunal at Guantanamo Bay and that he had been convicted of treason and sentenced to life in prison. And, contrary to the post’s allegation, he hasn’t died in Guantanamo Bay, either.

On the evening of Sept. 25, after his death was supposedly discovered, Bill Clinton tweeted in support of the Arkansas University Razorbacks football team. He also had lunch with Buenos Aires City Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in New York the next day, the Buenos Aires Times reported.

None of the press releases issued by the Justice Department, Clinton Foundation or Defense Department mention Bill Clinton dying, nor does the Navy JAG Corps’ website. (RELATED: Viral Post Claims To Show Joe Biden And Hillary Clinton Not Wearing Masks During The COVID-19 Pandemic)

The text in the Facebook post appears to come from a Sept. 26 article published by the website Real Raw News. A section on the “About Us” page of Real Raw News states, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.”

Despite the notice about the satirical nature of content on the website, parts of the Real Raw News article were shared on Facebook as if they were factual. Online rumors about Bill Clinton’s wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, being hanged and their daughter, Chelsea Clinton, being arrested by the military are likewise untrue and stemmed from Real Raw News articles, as Check Your Fact reported.