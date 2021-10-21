FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Marching Band In A ‘F*** Joe Biden’ Formation?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a marching band in a “Fuck Joe Biden” formation.

Verdict: False

The image has been altered to include the phrase. The undoctored photo does not have a marching band forming such a message.

Fact Check:

Some sports fans have shouted “Fuck Joe Biden” at various sports arenas, according to Newsweek. This particular Facebook image appears to show a marching band taking the trend a step further by spelling out “Fuck Joe Biden” while performing on a football field.

However, there is no evidence this actually occurred. Check Your Fact conducted a reverse image search and discovered the picture is altered. The undoctored version shows the same aerial view of a football stadium, only with players lining up on one end of the field instead of a marching band in the middle. That photo appears to have been circulating online since at least 2017 and is featured in a 2018 VisitDallas.com article titled, “5 Can’t-Miss Football Matchups This Fall.”

Whoever created the altered version of the photo seems to have simply photoshopped the marching band into the picture while removing the players on the field. It also cropped the picture so the end zones are not visible. In the unaltered one, the end zones clearly read “Texas” and “Oklahoma,” indicating the game pictured is between the Oklahoma University Sooners and the University of Texas Longhorns. (RELATED: Was A ‘F*** Joe Biden Sign’ Displayed On The Side Of A Stadium?)

While the Longhorns and the Sooners did play on Oct. 9, neither team’s marching band spelled out “Fuck Joe Biden” during the game. The performance of both bands can be found on YouTube. Check Your Fact found no credible news reporting about either marching band spelling the message during the Oct. 9 game, or on any other occasion.