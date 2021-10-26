FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Vaccinated Man Collapsing While Talking With Prince Charles?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a man vaccinated against COVID-19 collapsing while speaking to Prince Charles.

Verdict: Misleading

While the man in the video did briefly faint, his collapse has not been linked to a COVID-19 vaccine. The video dates back to July 2020, months before the U.K.’s COVID-19 vaccination program started.

Fact Check:

In the video, a man talks to Prince Charles shortly before collapsing backwards onto the ground. The caption accompanying the video claims, “Prince Charles Talks To A Vaccinated Man Who Then Collapses Outside The Vaxx Bus ASDA.”

The video dates back to early July 2020, when The Telegraph posted it on its verified YouTube channel, Check Your Fact found. The Telegraph’s description of the video does not attribute the man’s collapse to a COVID-19 vaccine, nor does it mention anything about COVID-19 vaccines.

Other British media outlets did not link the man’s collapse at the Bristol facility to a COVID-19 vaccine in their respective reporting of the incident, either. (RELATED: Did Buckingham Palace Confirm Queen Elizabeth Tested Positive For Coronavirus?)

“An Asda employee was filmed fainting in front of Prince Charles during a visit to a supermarket distribution centre,” reads The Telegraph’s description of the video. “The man received medical attention and was feeling well enough to continue the conversation with the Royal later on.”

The video was posted on The Telegraph’s YouTube channel roughly five months before the U.K.’s COVID-19 vaccination program started. The U.K. kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination program in early December 2020, according to the Associated Press.

The U.K. has administered over 95.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Oct. 25, according to the U.K. government’s coronavirus dashboard. Prince Charles and his wife, Camila, received their first COVID-19 vaccine doses in February 2021, BBC News reported.