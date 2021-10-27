FACT CHECK: Did Halyna Hutchins Tweet, ‘I Have Information That Will Lead To Hillary Clinton’s Arrest’?

An image shared on Instagram claims that before her death, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tweeted, “I have information that will lead to Hillary Clinton’s arrest.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Hutchins sent the tweet.

Fact Check:

The image of Hutchins supposedly tweeting about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has circulated in the days following Hutchins’ Oct. 21 death. Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fatally shot her and wounded director Joel Souza on the set of “Rust” when the prop gun he was holding discharged, NPR reported.

There is, however, no evidence Hutchins actually tweeted the statement about Clinton. The Twitter account in the screen grab, @HalynaHutchins, does not have any tweets visible. Archived screen grabs of the account’s timeline available on the Wayback Machine also show no instances of the statement.

An internet search didn’t turn up any major media outlets reporting Hutchins tweeted the remark prior to her death. Nor does such a comment appear in any of her Instagram posts. Amanda Duckworth, a communications adviser to Hutchins’ husband Matt, told Check Your Fact in an email the claim is “100% false.”

While the Twitter account in the Instagram post looks to have a blue verification checkmark, the account, created in April, does not on Twitter. There is also no blue checkmark on the account in archived screen grabs of it. (RELATED: Did Ruth Bader Ginsburg Tweet About ‘Information That Will Lead To The Arrest Of Hillary Clinton’?)

The Twitter account @HalynaHutchins links to her website, but the Twitter account is not linked on the website alongside her other social media accounts. Duckworth said Hutchins did have a Twitter account, though Check Your Fact could not independently verify whether or not the Twitter account in question belonged to the late cinematographer.

Check Your Fact previously debunked fake tweets meant to look like late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg tweeted about Clinton before their respective deaths. The claim that public figures tweeted that they had information about Clinton before they died is, according to KnowYourMeme, a popular internet joke, though some Instagram users appear to have mistakenly perceived the Hutchins tweet as real.