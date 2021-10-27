FACT CHECK: No, This Picture Does Not Show Jon And Tracey Stewart Wearing ‘Keep America Trumpless’ Shirts

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows comedian Jon Stewart and his wife Tracey wearing matching shirts that say “Keep America Trumpless.”

Verdict: False

The photo has been digitally altered. The original shirt worn by the Stewarts says, “Let Kindness Be Your Inspiration.”

Fact Check:

Jon Stewart, previous host of “The Daily Show,” premiered a new talk show in September titled “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” where he delves into international issues with a focus on change. Jon Stewart has been critical of former President Donald Trump, saying his “ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” in a September interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Now, some social media users have been sharing a photo of Jon Stewart and his wife seemingly wearing black t-shirts emblazoned with the message “Keep America Trumpless.” (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show George Clooney Wearing A T-Shirt Calling Trump Supporters ‘Losers’?)

The t-shirts, however, appear to have been digitally altered. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the original photo of the couple posted on Facebook in August 2017 by Hockhockson Farm Foundation. In the original photo, the text on the t-shirts actually reads, “Let Kindness Be Your Inspiration.” Jon and Tracey Stewart own Hockhockson Farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey, according to New Jersey news outlet Two River Times.

The image of the Stewarts wearing the shirts reading “Let Kindness Be Your Inspiration” can also be found on the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine website, where the couple is listed as partners.