FACT CHECK: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Send This Tweet About Convictions And ‘Flimsy Circumstantial Evidence’?

An image shared on Twitter allegedly shows Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeting about “flimsy circumstantial evidence” and not recognizing “this America.”

To @RepMTG sounds to me like you are confessing here. Keep it up, this is making other’s work easy. pic.twitter.com/Kd0En55tza — SassyLady1961 (@SLady1961) October 27, 2021

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Greene sent the tweet. A spokesperson for Greene confirmed it is fabricated.

Fact Check:

The tweet, supposedly sent by Greene Oct. 27, reads, “People can’t really be convicted on such flimsy circumstantial evidence as ‘having a similar gait’ or ‘owning the identical shoes’ or being in DC and not having an alibi for that time’ can they?! I don’t recognize this American.”

Check Your Fact didn’t find any evidence Greene sent or deleted the tweet. Searching the congresswoman’s verified Twitter accounts – @RepMTG and @mtgreenee– yielded no matches for it. Politwoops, an archive of public officials’ deleted tweets that’s operated by ProPublica, shows no record of her deleting the tweet.

Tweets from Greene have previously made headlines. If she had actually sent the message, it likely would have prompted coverage from media outlets. (RELATED: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Scrub ‘All Things Matt Gaetz’ From Her Twitter Account?)

Nick Dyer, a spokesperson for Greene, told Check Your Fact in an email the tweet is a “totally fake doctored image” and blamed “BlueAnon conspiracy theorists in the Democrat Party” for its creation.

A story recently published by Rolling Stone claimed some organizers of the Jan. 6 “Stop The Steal” rally were in contact with Greene, other members of Congress and staffers beforehand. Greene denied the allegations in a statement to The Hill.