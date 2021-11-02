FACT CHECK: Does This In-N-Out Burger Cup Say, ‘F*** Joe Biden’?

An image shared on Facebook more than 1,000 times purportedly shows text on an In-N-Out Burger cup that reads, “Fuck Joe Biden.”

Verdict: False

The image has been altered to include the message.

Fact Check:

Chants of “Fuck Joe Biden” have broken out at some sporting events in recent months, with “Let’s Go Brandon” becoming a G-rated substitute for the phrase, according to The Washington Times. Now, social media users are alleging a popular fast-food chain has picked up on the trend, sharing an image that appears to show an In-N-Out Burger cup with the words “Fuck Joe Biden” printed on the bottom.

The image, however, is altered. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found an earlier version that was shared on Flickr in 2011 that shows the same In-N-Out Burger cup with a message that reads, “John 3:16.” John 3:16 is a Bible verse that reads, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” The “Fuck Joe Biden” message appears to have simply been photoshopped over the “John 3:16.”

In-N-Out Burger packaging includes Bible verses upon the request of the company’s CEO Lyndsi Snyder, a devout Christian, according to the Christian Post. (RELATED: Did In-N-Out Burger Print ‘Hail Satan’ On Its Soda Cups?)

“It was my uncle Rich who put the Bible verses on the cups and wrappers in the early ‘90s, just before he passed away,” Snyder told the Christian Post in 2019. “He had just accepted the Lord and wanted to put that little touch of his faith on our brand. It’s a family business and will always be, and that’s a family touch. In later years, I added verses to the fry boat, coffee, and hot cocoa cups.”

This is not the first time In-N-Out Burger has been the target of viral misinformation. In 2020, Check Your Fact debunked an image shared on Facebook that purportedly showed the words “Hail Satan” printed on the bottom of an In-N-Out Burger soda cup.

In-N-Out Burger recently made national news after one of its San Francisco, California, locations was closed after refusing to check the vaccine status of its customers, in violation of a city and county mandate, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company subsequently closed indoor dining for all five of its Contra Costa County restaurants in protest of the mandate, the Los Angeles Times reported.