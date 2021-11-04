FACT CHECK: No, The Military Did Not Convict Chelsea Clinton

A post shared on Facebook claims Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, was convicted of human trafficking by the U.S. military.

Verdict: False

The military has not arrested or convicted Chelsea Clinton of such a crime. The claim originates from a website that says it contains “humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

The Facebook post contains the text of and provides the link to an article on the website Best News Here that puts up the headline “Military Convicts Chelsea Clinton.” (RELATED: Did Halyna Hutchins Tweet, ‘I Have Information That Will Lead To Hillary Clinton’s Arrest’? )

In the Facebook post and article, it alleges Chelsea Clinton was convicted on Oct. 28 by a panel of U.S. military officers following her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, providing testimony related to purported charges of trafficking children. The conviction came after Chelsea Clinton and her husband had been arrested by Delta Force personnel as they traveled with three Haitian children, the Facebook post and article further claim.

In reality, the arrest and trial proceedings described in the Facebook post and accompanying article never took place. Check Your Fact previously debunked the inaccurate claim that Chelsea Clinton and Mezvinsky had been arrested by Delta Force personnel while in a car with Haitian children. No press releases issued by the Defense Department, Justice Department or Clinton Foundation mention her being tried or convicted of child trafficking.

Chelsea Clinton tweeted on Oct. 28, the day of her supposed conviction, and did not make any reference to it or the trial she is alleged to have faced that day. There are also no reports from national media outlets about such legal action being taken against her, which almost certainly would have garnered attention from the press.

The text in both the Facebook post and the Best News Here article matches a story originally published Oct. 31 on the website Real Raw News. The “About Us” page for Real Raw News contains a disclaimer that says, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.”

Despite that disclaimer on the Real Raw News website, the baseless claim about Chelsea Clinton being convicted has been shared by some Facebook users who appear to mistakenly believe it actually happened. The inaccurate rumor of Chelsea Clinton and her husband being arrested also stemmed from a Real Raw News article.