FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Crowd At MetLife Stadium Chanting ‘F*** Joe Biden’?

A video shared on Instagram purportedly shows a crowd at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium chanting “Fuck Joe Biden.”

Verdict: False

The video has been altered to include the anti-Biden chant.

Fact Check:

The chant “Fuck Joe Biden” has been heard at multiple sporting events, including college football games, an NFL game and a NASCAR race, according to Newsweek. A video shared on Instagram appears to show it also breaking out during a sporting event at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

However, the audio has been digitally edited into the footage. Check Your Fact traced the video to TikTok user @gringofuego, whose username is partially visible in the first few seconds of the clip. The user’s post on TikTok makes clear the sound heard in the footage was not the original audio, but rather was added into it using TikTok’s “Sounds” feature.

The chant heard in the video was allegedly first recorded during a performance by country musician Aaron Lewis, who is a vocal critic of President Joe Biden, according to Newsweek. Lewis encouraged his fans to chant “Fuck Joe Biden” during a Sept. 25 concert, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Was A ‘F*** Joe Biden’ Signed Displayed On The Side Of A Stadium)

The footage of MetLife Stadium itself appears to predate Biden’s presidency. Through a reverse image search of key frames, Check Your Fact was able to find two similar videos on YouTube, both of which are captioned as showing the 2016 Copa America Centenario finals match between Argentina and Chile that occurred at the stadium on June 26, 2016. In one of the clips, three players, one in a lime green jersey and two in blue-and-white jerseys, can be seen lined up next to each other on one of the stadium’s huge screens. The same scene is visible from a different angle in the altered video shared on Instagram. Notably, neither of the videos of the game found on YouTube include a “Fuck Joe Biden” chant.

While the chant has been digitally inserted into the video shared on Instagram, some fans did chant “Fuck Joe Biden” at a New York Jets NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 4, Newsweek reported.