FACT CHECK: Was A ‘Trump Won’ Billboard Placed In Times Square?

An image shared on Facebook over 5,000 times purportedly shows a billboard in Times Square that claims former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. In the original image, the billboard reads, “TRUMP LOST – NO MORE ‘AUDITS.'”

Fact Check:

More than a year has passed since President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election yet some Americans still insist the election was rigged. One image being shared on social media shows what appears to be a billboard in Times Square that shows a picture of Trump and reads, “TRUMP WON – AUDIT EVERY STATE!”

However, the picture has been digitally altered. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the original image was posted on the Republicans For Voting Rights’ website and Twitter account where it shows a billboard that reads, “TRUMP LOST – NO MORE ‘AUDITS.'” Republicans For Voting Rights is an initiative of the Republican Accountability Project, which advocates for election integrity, according to its website.

Today, Republicans for Voting Rights (RVR) launched a billboard campaign across the country in response to reckless Republican calls for sham audits of the 2020 election. Here’s one we’ve put up in New York City’s Times Square: pic.twitter.com/96tweL9l9w — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) October 13, 2021

The group announced the billboard in an Oct. 13 tweet stating, “Today, Republicans for Voting Rights (RVR) launched a billboard campaign across the country in response to reckless Republican calls for sham audits of the 2020 election. Here’s one we’ve put up in New York City’s Times Square.” (RELATED: No Donald Trump Did Not Win Every State Except New York In The 2020 Election)

The billboard is a part of a $250,000 campaign to get lawmakers to reject Trump’s calls to have the 2020 election results audited, according to Newsweek. The same billboard will be placed in every state where there are ongoing talks of auditing the 2020 election, the outlet reported.