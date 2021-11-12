FACT CHECK: Did The Los Angeles Mayor Test Positive For COVID-19 While Being ‘Triple Vaxxed’?

A post shared on Facebook claims Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tested positive for COVID-19 while being “triple vaxxed.”

Verdict: False

Garcetti has only received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fact Check:

Garcetti’s office announced on Twitter Nov. 3 that the mayor, who was out of the country at the time, had tested positive for COVID-19, saying, “He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated.” Some social media users have since alleged he “tested positive for COVID and he’s *TRIPLE VAXXED*.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlines who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on its website. Currently, those who received Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna as their primary vaccination series at least six months ago are eligible if they are 65 years or older, 18 or older living in a long-term care facility, 18 or older with an underlying medical condition, or 18 or older working or living in “high-risk settings,” according to the CDC. People 18 years or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago are eligible, too.

Contrary to social media claims, Garcetti has not received three COVID-19 vaccine shots. He got his first dose on Jan. 21, according to NBC LA. Several weeks later, he received his second dose, KNX 1070 Newsradio reported. (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Crowd In Los Angeles During October 2021?)

“The Mayor has not received his booster,” Alex Comisar, a spokesperson for Garcetti, confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email. “He is planning to get it as soon as it’s recommended he do so.”

Garcetti is set to return to Los Angeles on Sunday from Scotland, where he had traveled to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference, according to CBS LA.