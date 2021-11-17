FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Joe Biden Wearing Nike Foamposite Sneakers?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows President Joe Biden wearing a pair of Comme Des Garçons x Nike Air Foamposite One sneakers.

Verdict: False

The left-hand photo has been edited to include the sneakers, while the right-hand photo has been photoshopped to include the dress pants.

Fact Check:

The image purports to show two photos of Biden wearing the sneakers: one of him dressed in a dark blue suit walking with Vice President Kamala Harris and one seemingly showing only his leg. Text above the pictures reads, “Joe Biden Refuses to Cancel Student Loan Debt Wearing Comme Des Garçons x Nike Foamposite.”

Both images in the Facebook post, however, have been photoshopped to make it look like Biden is wearing a pair of the sneakers. The Comme Des Garçons x Nike Air Foamposite One shoes were released Nov. 5, according to British GQ Magazine.

The original version of the left-hand picture shows Biden wearing dark-colored dress shoes. It can be found in a Bloomberg Law article, where the caption states it was taken at the White House in March. The Comme Des Garçons x Nike Foamposite sneakers have been superimposed into the photo.

The undoctored version of the left-hand photo can be viewed on the website Kicks on Fire. Dark blue dress pants have been edited over what appear to be black, ankle-length socks. (RELATED: Image Claims To Show Joe Biden Wearing His Walking Boot On The Wrong Foot)

During his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden promised to address student loan debt, according to Forbes. In August, the president extended a moratorium on federal student loan payments through Jan. 31, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration so far has issued forgiveness for over $11 billion in student loans for certain borrows, according to Fortune Education.