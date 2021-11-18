FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Several Public Figures Wearing ‘Keep America Trumpless’ Shirts?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows several celebrities sporting “Keep America Trumpless” t-shirts.

“Keep America Trumpless” has been digitally superimposed onto all of the celebrities’ shirts.

The image contains photos of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, musician Bruce Springsteen, singer Sheryl Crow and comedian Jon Stewart and his wife, Tracey, all of whom appear to be wearing “Keep America Trumpless” shirts. Text inside the image reads, “Keep America Trumpless Movement – Join Us.”

The “Keep America Trumpless” message, however, has been digitally edited into the pictures of the celebrities, reverse image searches by Check Your Fact revealed. (RELATED: No, This Picture Does Not Show Jon And Tracey Stewart Wearing ‘Keep America Trumpless’ Shirts)

The original photo of Cooper, which can be found in a May 2017 Daily Mail article, depicts him wearing a black shirt with a logo for “Eddie’s Steak Shed.” Meanwhile, the undoctored version of the picture of Springsteen shows him donning a plain black t-shirt, as seen in an Ace Show Biz photo gallery.

Crow shared on Instagram the original photo of her back in August 2018. In the picture she shared, her shirt reads, “Love Is All We Need.”

Check Your Fact debunked the image of Stewart and his wife purportedly wearing matching “Keep America Trumpless” shirts last month. Hockhockson Farm Foundation posted the unaltered version, in which they wear “Let Kindness Be Your Inspiration” shirts, on Facebook in 2017.

While the images of the public figures in the Facebook post are all photoshopped, those mentioned in the post have made comments critical of former President Donald Trump in the past. In 2017, for instance, Crow said during a “Good Morning Britain” interview she hoped “sooner than later that he’s not in office anymore.” Stewart told The Hollywood Reporter in September that Trump’s “ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous.”

In 2020, Springsteen called the Trump administration’s COVID-19 response a “national disgrace,” according to a video posted on SiriusXM’s verified YouTube channel. Cooper likened Trump to an “obese turtle on his back” in November 2020, though he later said he regretted “using those words because that’s not the person I really want to be,” according to USA Today.