FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims Dominion Voting Systems Lost Its Lawsuits Against Sidney Powell And Rudy Giuliani On Nov. 19

An image shared on Facebook over 500 times claims Dominion Voting Systems on Nov. 19 lost its lawsuits against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and lawyer Sidney Powell.

Verdict: False

The voting technology company’s respective lawsuits against Giuliani and Powell are both still in progress.

Fact Check:

In January, Dominion Voting Systems respectively sued Powell and Giuliani for defamation for alleging that the election technology company was involved in fraud during the 2020 presidential election. The two ex-lawyers for former President Donald Trump have both made incorrect allegations that the election was rigged against him, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The image shows a Telegram post displaying a Nov. 19 tweet that reads, “Hold on… DOMINION LOST THEIR LAWSUIT TO RUDY GIULLIANI AND SIDNEY POWELL TODAY!”

But, contrary to the post’s claim, no record of the respective Dominion Voting Systems lawsuits against Giuliani and Powell ending on Nov. 19 could be found using the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) service. If either case had ended that day, national news outlets would have reported it, yet none have done so. As of press time, neither Powell nor Giuliani have issued a statement claiming to have won, lost or settled the lawsuits in question.

“That’s false. Both lawsuits are ongoing,” Kay Stimson, a spokesperson for Dominion Voting Systems, confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email Monday. A similar claim, also found by Check Your Fact to be false, previously circulated in late May.

The Nov. 19 tweet that appears in the Telegram post no longer seems to be available. The Twitter user who posted it tweeted the same day that she didn’t want to “put fake news out there.” (RELATED: RELATED: Did 70 Lawyers For Dominion Voting Systems Try To Stop The Election Audit In Arizona?)

The judge on Nov. 24 ordered Powell to respond by Dec. 15 to a particular motion brought by Dominion Voting Systems in her case, according to PACERMonitor.