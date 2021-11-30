FACT CHECK: Viral Video Claims To Show A Child Cursing At Jill Biden During A Book Reading At The White House

A video shared on Twitter purportedly shows First Lady Jill Biden being interrupted at a book reading by a child shouting, “Shut the f**k up.”

A kid yells at Jill Biden just as she begins to read to them. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fzOsXPbftt — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) November 29, 2021

Verdict: False

The audio of the child cursing has been edited into the video.

Fact Check:

Biden read to a group of schoolchildren on Monday, the day the White House unveiled its holiday decorations, according to ABC News. During the event, she read to them from her children’s book titled “Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops,” the outlet reported.

Now, a video supposedly capturing a child shouting “shut the f**k up” while Biden read her book during that event is circulating on Twitter. One iteration has garnered over 207,000 views since being tweeted Monday afternoon. (RELATED: Did Jill Biden Say, ‘All Americans Will Be Required To Learn Spanish When We Win’?)

Check Your Fact reviewed footage of Biden’s book reading posted online by C-SPAN and The Hill and found the audio of the child shouting the expletive has been edited into the Twitter video. At the roughly 32:50-mark in C-SPAN’s footage and the roughly 6:38-mark in The Hill’s footage, when Biden makes the same comment she can be heard saying in the Twitter clip, no child interrupts her by shouting a curse word.

A keyword search traced the audio of the child shouting back to a separate video clip that went viral on Twitter in June 2019. In that footage, a child can be heard yelling the obscenity as a classroom full of young students appears to be participating in a graduation ceremony.