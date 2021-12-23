FACT CHECK: Did The World Health Organization Create This Poster Stating ‘We’re In This Forever’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a poster created by the World Health Organization (WHO) that says, “We’re in this forever.”

Verdict: False

The poster is artwork created by the graphic artist Winston Tseng. The WHO confirmed it did not create the poster.

Fact Check:

The image shows what appears to be a poster sporting the WHO logo that depicts an elderly woman being handed a face mask and a syringe. Text on the poster reads, “We’re in this forever.” Multiple Facebook users appeared to believe the poster came from the WHO, with one commenting, “It’s not like they’re not telling you how long they want this to last.”

The sign, however, was not created by the WHO. It could not be found on the organization’s verified Twitter or Facebook pages, nor on the “Posters” page of its website. A WHO spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that the image does not show an official WHO poster.

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact discovered the sign is actually the work of graphic artist Winston Tseng, who shared a picture of it on his Twitter account on Dec. 16.

public service announcement pic.twitter.com/bOdpdFjwin — This can’t be real. (@winstontseng) December 17, 2021

“Public service announcement,” reads the tweet’s caption.

Tseng confirmed in an Instagram direct message to Check Your Fact that he created the poster in question. (RELATED: Did The World Health Organization Say No Vegetarian Has Contracted COVID-19?)

Over the years, Tseng has created a variety of illustrated posters that allude to various issues in politics and the news and that include the logos of various companies and government entities, as can be seen on his website. One pair of posters he created shows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) logo beneath an illustration of a man crying as a mask and vaccine are held towards him. One poster reads, “Get the f***king vaccine,” while the other states, “Wear a f***king mask.”

This is not the first time Tseng’s work has gone viral. Check Your Fact previously debunked a viral claim that erroneously alleged CVS Pharmacy produced a poster advertising COVID-19 vaccines that read, “Get a FREE ‘it’s just the flu’ shot today,” when in reality the poster was created by Tseng.