FACT CHECK: Did Justin Trudeau Say He Was ‘Limiting Your Human Rights’?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stating that he was going to limit human rights.

Verdict: Misleading

The video clip leaves out key context. Trudeau was actually talking about a clause in the Canadian Constitution that he does not agree with.

Fact Check:

In the video, Trudeau says: “Regardless of the fact that we are attacking your fundamental rights or limiting your fundamental rights, and the charter says it’s wrong, we are still going to go ahead and do it. It’s basically a loophole that allows a majority to override the fundamental rights of a minority.”

Trudeau’s comments, however, were taken out of context. Through a keyword search, Check Your Fact found that the clip is from an interview Trudeau gave on Dec. 16 with The Canadian Press. In a longer clip from the interview posted by The Globe and Mail, Trudeau follows the comments heard in the Facebook post by saying he disagrees with those sentiments.

“And that is why I agree with my father that it is not a great thing to have in a charter of rights and freedoms,” Trudeau stated. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Justin Trudeau Wearing A Kilt At The UN’S COP26?)

Trudeau was explaining how the “notwithstanding clause” in section 33 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms could allow provinces to be protected from claims that they have violated rights, according to the interview.

Trudeau’s remarks about the “notwithstanding clause” were prompted after a teacher in Quebec was reassigned from her classroom because she was wearing a hijab, an act that violates Bill 21, The Guardian reported. Bill 21 is a law that forbids public employees from wearing religious garments in Quebec, according to the outlet.

The “notwithstanding clause” makes it so Bill 21 can’t be challenged as a violation of freedom of religion and expression, the Washington Post reported. Trudeau has previously stated his discontent with the law, but will not be challenging it yet, the outlet stated.