FACT CHECK: Is Texas Roadhouse Giving Away Dinner Vouchers To Everyone Who Comments And Shares This Facebook Post?

A post shared on Facebook over 4,400 times claims the restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse is giving away a food and drink voucher to everyone who comments and shares it.

Verdict: False

The offer in the Facebook post is a scam. Texas Roadhouse has debunked similar scams in the past.

Fact Check:

The viral Facebook post includes a photo of what looks like a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a Texas Roadhouse location as well as pictures of steak dinners. It alleges CEO Gerald Morgan will be “sending everyone who shares & comments by January 01th 2:30pm a voucher” for a free “Steak dinner for four with drinks included.” Facebook users are also directed to a link where they can supposedly validate their entry for the promotion.

The post, however, appears to actually be a scam. The official Texas Roadhouse Facebook page has a blue verification badge and has a different username than the Facebook page making the fake offer. The restaurant chain also hasn’t announced the voucher giveaway in any press releases or on its social media accounts. (RELATED: Is ALDI Giving Away A Bag Of ‘Christmas Essentials’ And Vouchers To People Who Share And Comment On A Facebook Post?)

This is not the first time Texas Roadhouse has been the subject of a fake promotional offer on Facebook. In late September, an extremely similar scam offering free dinner vouchers circulated on the platform, and Texas Roadhouse addressed it on its verified Facebook page.

“There is a scam circulating on Facebook offering Texas Roadhouse meal vouchers and other benefits to our guests who share their posts. This account is attempting to gain access to personal information,” the restaurant chain said. “Texas Roadhouse posts will be sent from this page, which is facebook.com/texasroadhouse and has the blue verified check mark next to our name. If you see a suspicious post in your News Feed offering free vouchers to Texas Roadhouse, please do not click on any links or share with your friends.”