FACT CHECK: Has Fox Announced A ‘King Of The Hill’ Reboot?

A Facebook post claims that Fox recently announced that the animated series “King of the Hill” will be revived for a new season starting on March 19.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence suggesting Fox announced a reboot of the show. A Fox spokesperson denied the rumor.

Fact Check:

The animated comedy sitcom “King of the Hill,” which chronicles the life of a blue-collar Texan man named Hank Hill, aired on Fox for 13 seasons between 1997 to 2010, according to IMDb. Now, a post shared on Facebook claims Fox announced the series is returning to television for a new season.

“Fox just announced a King Of The Hill reboot with an all new season and episodes with the characters older[sic] coming out March 19th,” reads the Facebook post, which includes an image of six characters from the show. (RELATED: Is Walt Disney’s Frozen Body Set To Be Thawed In 2021?)

The claim, however, appears to be nothing more than a rumor. Check Your Fact searched press releases and social media posts from Fox and Disney, which secured the rights to “King of the Hill” in its 2019 acquisition of 21st Century Fox, but found no mention of the show being brought back. There is likewise no announcement about a new season on the show’s verified Facebook page.

“There are no plans to revive King of The Hill on FOX,” said Les Eisner, a Fox spokesperson, in an email to Check Your Fact. Chris Alexander, a spokesperson for Disney, also confirmed the claim is false in an email to Check Your Fact.

It is worth noting that Fox did have “preliminary talks” with the show’s creators, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, about a reboot in 2017, CNN reported. This was followed by a March 2021 report from one of the show’s producers that Judge and Daniels were in “hot negotiations” to bring back the show, according to Uproxx.