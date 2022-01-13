FACT CHECK: Was Aleister Crowley The Father Of Betty White and Barbara Bush?

A post shared on Facebook claims occultist Aleister Crowley was the father of late actress Betty White and former first lady Barbara Bush.

Verdict: False

White and Barbara Bush are not sisters and neither of their fathers was Crowley.

Fact Check:

White died Dec. 31 at her Los Angeles home, days after suffering a stroke, People Magazine reported. Barbara Bush, the wife of the late former President George H. W. Bush and the mother of former President George W. Bush, died in 2018, according to USA Today.

The Facebook post reads, “Did you know Betty White and Barbara Bush were sisters and their father was Aleister Crowley?” But, contrary to the post’s claim, Barbara Bush and White are not sisters, nor was Crowley their father.

White was born in 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois, to parents Horace White and Tess Curtis White, according to People Magazine. White had no siblings, according to the outlet.

Bush was born in 1925 to Pauline and Marvin Pierce in Rye, New York, according to The White House. She was the third child of the couple’s four children, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Crowley, who lived from 1875 to 1947, was a well-known occultist who created his own religion, according to Britannica. He married his first wife, Rose, in 1903 and had three children with her before divorcing in 1909, the Oxford Biography Dictionary explains. He married his second wife in 1929 but separated shortly thereafter.

Crowley is, according to the Oxford Biography Dictionary, believed to have fathered other children, but there is no evidence he was directly related to White or Barbara Bush. Check Your Fact previously debunked the claim that Crowley was Barbara Bush’s father. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Eazy-E and Betty White Posing Together?)

Several rumors have circulated in the wake of White’s death, including the baseless claim that she urged people to “eat healthy and get all your vaccines” just days before she died.