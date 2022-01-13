FACT CHECK: Viral Video Of Biden Being Berated By A Mack Truck Worker Is Edited

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows President Joe Biden being berated by a Mack Truck worker.

Verdict: False

The video has been altered to include the confrontational exchange. In the unedited version of the video, Biden’s conversation with the worker remains friendly.

Fact Check:

The 30-second video shows Biden standing and talking with what appears to be three Mack Truck workers beside a Mack LR electric truck. Biden asks the group if he can open the door of the truck to which one of the workers responds by saying, “Don’t even think about driving this truck. You have no business driving this truck or anything else. We took a vote and we are all in agreement that you can’t drive anything besides the country into the ground.”

“Biden… is not liked by the blue collar workers,” reads text included in the video. (RELATED: Viral Video Claims To Show A Boy Giving Joe Biden A Vial Of Blood)

The audio, however, has been digitally edited into the footage. Through a keyword search, Check Your Fact discovered the video stems from a July 2021 visit Biden made to a Mack Truck manufacturing facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania. Check Your Fact reviewed footage of his visit, which is publicly available on C-SPAN, and confirmed the confrontational exchange heard in the Facebook video never occurred.

In the original, unedited video, the worker Biden is talking with identifies himself as Jacob Evans and tells Biden he can’t open the door to the truck because “we don’t actually have the keys.” Evans then goes on to explain the different aspects and features of the electric truck. Evans remains friendly throughout the conversation and at no point can anyone be heard berating or criticizing the president.

This is not the first time an altered video of Biden has gone viral. In December, Check Your Fact debunked a video shared on Facebook that purportedly showed a boy handing the president a vial of blood.