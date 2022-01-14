FACT CHECK: Did The Cincinnati Bengals Tweet About Not Selling Tickets To Las Vegas Raiders Fans?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from the Cincinnati Bengals NFL team telling their fans not to sell tickets to Las Vegas Raiders fans.

Verdict: False

The screen grab has been fabricated. A spokesperson for the Bengals confirmed the tweet is fake.

Fact Check:

The post, which has garnered over 4,900 reactions, shows a screen grab of an alleged tweet from the Bengals‘ official Twitter account that encourages their fans to not sell any tickets to Raiders fans for their next home game.

“Our organization has raised prices due to @Raiders fans buying most of our tickets. We ask our fans not to sell [tickets] to any Raiders fans. There is already a shortage of tickets,” the supposed tweet says in part. It also includes an image of the Bengals logo along with the team’s “Who Dey” slogan. (RELATED: Were University Of Michigan Football Fans Featured On The Cover Of Time Magazine?)

There is no evidence, however, to suggest this tweet was published by the Bengals. Such a message cannot be found on the Bengals’ official Twitter account. Nothing resembling it could be found on the team’s Facebook page or website either. The Raiders’ press release page and its official social media accounts likewise make no mention of the alleged tweet.

The tweet also appears to exceed Twitter’s 280-character limit, another indicator that it has been fabricated. Emily Parker, director of communications for the Bengals, confirmed via phone to Check Your Fact that the tweet is fake.

The Bengals will be playing against the Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium on Jan. 15, according to CBS Sports, as part of the NFL’s 2022 “Super Wild Card Weekend.”