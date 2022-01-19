FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims A Milkman In California Fathered Over 800 Children

An image shared on Facebook over 190 times claims DNA testing revealed a milkman in California fathered over 800 children.

Verdict: False

The story is not true. It originated on a satire news website.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post features a screen grab of what looks like a news article that puts up the headline: “DNA Testing Reveals Milkman Fathered Over 800 Children Between 1951 and 1964.” Also included in the screen grab is a picture of an elderly man, as well as text that alleges, “Randall (Randy) Jeffries was a Milk Delivery man in the 1950’s and 60’s in Southern California.”

However, a keyword search revealed this story is not true. The article featured in the screen grab was published on Dec. 24, 2021, by Daily News Reported, which, according to its “About Us” page, is “a fabricated satirical newspaper and comedy website.”

“Daily News Reported uses invented names in all its stories, except in cases when public figures are being satirized,” the satirical website disclaims. “Any other use of real names is accidental and coincidental.”

No national news sources, such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal or the Washington Post, have reported on a milkman named Randall Jeffries fathering over 800 children. (RELATED: Did A Lottery Winner Get Arrested For Leaving $200,000 Worth Of Manure On The Lawn Of His Former Boss?)

The photo of the elderly man used in the satirical Daily News Reported article can be found on the stock image website RGB Stock. The photo was originally published to the site in 2010 and is labeled “Happy oldman 1.”