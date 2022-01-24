FACT CHECK: Did Morgan Freeman Say, ‘Stop Taking Tests And Live Your Life’?

A Facebook post claims actor Morgan Freeman called for people to stop taking COVID-19 tests and “live your life.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Freeman made this statement. His agent confirmed he did not say it.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post includes a photo of Freeman along with an alleged quote of his that reads, “Stop taking tests and live your life. If you’re sick, stay home. If you feel fine, go about your business. This has been the system that worked for all of human history until the last two years. Time to go back to it.”

“Listen to Morgan Freeman!!!!” reads the post’s caption.

In reality, there is no evidence Freeman made this statement. It does not appear on any of his verified social media accounts. There is also no record of it on the website of Revelations Entertainment, a production company founded by the actor. Check Your Fact found no credible media reports to establish the authenticity of the purported quote.

Freeman’s agent Fred Specktor told Check Your Fact in an email that the actor did not author the supposed comment, adding, “He has made no statement about this.” (RELATED: Does This Video Show Ocasio-Cortez Pouring Shots In A Bar Days Before Testing Positive For COVID-19?)

This is not the first time a statement has been misattributed to Freeman. In 2019, Check Your Fact corrected a false rumor that claimed he said, “I hate the word homophobia. It’s not a phobia. You’re not scared. You’re an a**hole.”