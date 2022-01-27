FACT CHECK: Did Jim Carrey Say, ‘America Is Morally Upside Down Because The Wealthiest 1% Tricked The Dumbest 20%’?

An image shared on Facebook claims actor Jim Carrey said, “America is morally upside down because the wealthiest 1% tricked the dumbest 20% into believing the rest of us are so evil that lying to us and cheating is not only okay, it’s godly.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence suggesting Carrey made such a statement. Carrey’s publicist denied this rumor.

Fact Check:

The image features a photo of Carrey taken from an interview he did for the 2017 Netflix documentary “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond,” which explores his portrayal as the late comedian and actor Andy Kaufman in the 1999 film “Man on the Moon.” It also includes an alleged quote from him that reads, “America is morally upside down because the wealthiest 1% tricked the dumbest 20% into believing the rest of us are so evil that lying to us and cheating is not only okay, it’s godly.”

The quote appears to be fabricated. There are no credible news reports of him making such a comment. It does not appear on his verified Twitter account, which, according to his Twitter bio, is the “ONLY official social media account for Actor and Author Jim Carrey!”

Marleah Leslie, Carrey’s publicist, told Check Your Fact in an email that he did not make such a statement. (RELATED: Did Jim Carrey Say, ‘The Virus Has Proved That The Entire World Can Be Easily Manipulated’?)

While there is no evidence he made the statement attributed to him in the post, Carrey did say during a 2018 appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher” that there are “generations growing up right now who are learning to lie, that lying is okay.”

Carrey has been the subject of other misattributed quotes. In August 2021, Check Your Fact debunked a viral claim that alleged he advocated for closing down the national media for 30 days.