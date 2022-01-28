FACT CHECK: Is Klaus Schwab Related To The Rothschild Family?

A post shared on Facebook claims Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), is related to the famed Rothschild family through his mother, Marianne Schwab.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Marriane Schwab is directly related to Klaus Schwab or the Rothschild family known to history. The Zekelman Holocaust Center explains that while she once shared a last name with the Rothschild family, she was not directly related to them.

Fact Check:

The image shows what appears to be the results of a Google search that suggests Klaus Schwab’s mother is a woman named Marianne Schwab, whose maiden name is listed as “Rothschild.”

“The mother of Klaus Schwab… the architect of the World Economic forum, the great reset, transhumanism and the 4th industrial revolution is in fact… a Rothschild,” the image’s caption claims. “What a coincidence.”

The Rothschild family is a wealthy Jewish banking family that has its roots in 18th century Germany, according to Britannica. The group has long been the subject of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. (RELATED: Did Klaus Schwab Write That Billions Of ‘Useless Eaters’ Will Be Eliminated By 2050?)

Marianne Schwab, however, is not directly related to this Rothschild family. Though her father worked “in the same business as the famous House of Rothschild dynasty of Frankfurt” and the two families have the same last name, the “family was not directly related to them,” according to the Zekelman Holocaust Center.

She does not appear to be related to Klaus Schwab either. Marianne Schwab appears to have taken on the last name of her husband, Fred Schwab, only after the couple married in the U.S. in 1945, according to The Zekelman Holocaust Center. A newsletter about Fred Schwab states he had dinner with “Marianne Rothschild” in New York in 1939. Klaus Schwab was born in Germany in 1938, according to his biography on the WEF website, seven years before Marianne Schwab married her husband.

Klaus Schwab identifies his parents as Eugen Wilhelm Schwab and Erika Epprecht in his book, “Stakeholder Capitalism: A Global Economy that Works for Progress, People and Planet,” which is dedicated to the pair.

“Klaus Schwab’s mother is not a member of the Rothschild family,” said Alem Tedeneke, a WEF spokesperson, in an email to Check Your Fact.

This is not the first time Klaus Schwab has been the subject of viral misinformation. Check Your Fact previously debunked a viral post from January 2022 that alleged he predicted the erasure of 4 billion “useless eaters” by 2050.