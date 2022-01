FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions In The Netherlands?

A protest took place in Groningen the night the video was tweeted. That protest centered around compensation for citizens impacted by the effects of gas extraction in the area, according to the Netherland Times . Footage of the demonstration captured by a local Dutch news outlet and shared on YouTube shows the protest occurred at night and had participants carrying torches, similar to the video shared on Twitter.

Groninger Bodem Beweging, a group that advocates for people affected by the gas extraction in the Groningen gas field, announced that they would be protesting Jan. 15, the same day the Twitter and YouTube videos were uploaded.

The Netherlands recently implemented strict COVID-19 restrictions due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, before easing certain policies, according to Reuters. Protests against the restrictions did occur in Amsterdam, but it was during the day, not night, according to Al Jazeera.

This is not the first time a video has been purported to show a COVID-19 protest. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video in December 2021 that also purported to show Germans protesting against restrictions by blocking traffic.