FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions In The Netherlands?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows a protest against COVID-19 restrictions in the Netherlands.

Verdict: Misleading

The video shows a protest in the Netherlands against gas extraction, not COVID-19 restrictions.

Fact Check:

Social media users have recently shared a video of citizens marching in the street with lit objects, purporting it shows a protest against COVID-19 restrictions in the Netherlands. The country has seen a wave of anti-lockdown protests over the last month, according to Euractiv.

While the video does show a protest in the Netherlands, it was not against COVID-19 restrictions. A reverse image search revealed the original video stemmed from a Twitter account. The account tweeted references to Groningen, a city in the Netherlands.

“Half uur[sic] later still goin strong #indrukwekkend #Fakkeltocht #respectvoorGroningen,” reads the tweet. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show People In Berlin Protesting Against Coronavirus Restrictions?)