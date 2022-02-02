FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Indigenous Canadians Supporting The Trucker Convoy?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows the “Aboriginal people of Canada” performing a dance in support of the trucker convoy protest.

Verdict: False

The video was filmed in 2018. It is not connected to the ongoing trucker convoy protest.

Fact Check:

A large group of truckers, dubbed the “Freedom Convoy,” began making their way to Ottawa in protest of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truck drivers, according to Al Jazeera. The mandate in question would require truck drivers who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination to quarantine after crossing back into Canada, the outlet reported.

The video appears to show a group of people dancing, singing and playing instruments in a large room. “The Aboriginal people of Canada Algonquin Dance in support of the Truckers,” reads part of the video’s caption. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Indigenous Australian People Protesting Forced Vaccinations With Bows And Arrows?)

The video predates the trucker convoy and the COVID-19 pandemic. A reverse image search by Check Your Fact revealed the video was first posted to Facebook in December 2018. A subsequent January 2019 tweet about the video claims it was filmed in Saskatchewan, Canada.

“Sound ON & UP. Evan Chamakese: (FB VIDEO Dec 30, 2018, #Saskatchewan, #Canada),” reads the tweet. “Eugene Cardinal had the hall rocking tonight. #FirstNations #Indigenous.” Chamakese, listed as the creator of the video, is from the Pelican Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan, according to a 2021 article from the Winnipeg Free Press. Chamakese shared a link to a Jan. 27 Reuters article on his Facebook and Twitter debunking the claim made in the Facebook post.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Chamakese for comment and will update this piece if a response is given.