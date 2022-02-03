FACT CHECK: Have These Artists Pulled Their Music From Spotify?

A post shared on Facebook claims several high-profile artists are removing their music from Spotify.

Verdict: Misleading

Most of the artists listed have not announced such a move. Joni Mitchell and Neil Young are the only artists mentioned in the post who announced the removal of their catalogs from the music streaming service.

Fact Check:

Young, a Canadian-born musician, announced Jan. 24 that he would be asking Spotify to remove his music from the streaming platform due to his belief that the company is “spreading fake information about vaccines,” according to Rolling Stone. In particular, he took issue with the presence of comedian Joe Rogan’s “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, which has been accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation, the outlet reported.

Now, a post shared on Instagram claims Willie Nelson, Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Queen, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Dave Grohl, Joni Mitchell and Pearl Jam are also removing their music from Spotify “in solidarity with Neil Young.” (RELATED: Did Kanye West Buy Spotify?)

This claim is misleading. The music of Nelson, Springsteen, Streisand, Queen, McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Grohl and Pearl Jam is currently still available on the streaming platform, and none of them have announced plans to remove their music as of press time.

Mitchell is the only other artist listed in the Instagram post who has announced her plans to remove her music from Spotify. “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify,” reads a Jan. 28 statement on her website. “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Other artists, including singer India Arie, singer-songwriter Graham Nash and E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren, have also announced their decision to cut ties with Spotify, according to Axios. Rumors have circulated that Grohl’s band the Foo Fighters would be pulling its music, although the rumor is pure speculation, American Songwriter reported.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Spotify for comment and will update this piece if a response is given.