FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Brazilian Trucks Supporting The Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a line of trucks in Brazil demonstrating in support of the ongoing Canadian “Freedom Convoy.”

Verdict: False

The video dates back to May 2021 and shows a rally in support of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The demonstration has no connection to the “Freedom Convoy.”

Fact Check:

A large group of truckers, dubbed the “Freedom Convoy,” drove to Ottawa to protest a vaccine mandate Jan. 29 requiring truck drivers to show proof of vaccination when crossing the U.S.-Canada border, according to The New York Times. Thousands of protesters gathered outside Canada’s Parliament Building on Jan. 29 to continue the movement, the outlet reports. Recently, the Ottawa mayor declared a state of emergency in response to the protests, according to BBC News.

A video shared on Facebook claims to show several trucks driving down the road with Brazilian flags while honking in succession with music playing. “Brazil- Truckers Now Move In Convoy, In Solidarity With Canada,” the on-screen text claims.

“It’s becoming a worldwide movement now, to set the people free,” the caption claims, in part. “The people will decide. It’s time!” (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’?)

The demonstration in the video is not in support of the Canadian truckers’ protest. Rather, the video shows a rally in support of President Jair Bolsonaro back in May 2021, months before the “Freedom Convoy.”

A convoy of trucks arrived in Brasilia, the federal capital of Brazil, on May 15 for a demonstration in support of Bolsonaro, according to local news outlet UOL. After receiving criticism over his pandemic response, President Jair Bolsonaro had called for “demonstrations of public strength” in light of falling popularity and criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlet reported. Check Your Fact found no evidence from any outlets suggesting a convoy in support of Canadian truckers was taking place in Brazil.

A video uploaded to Twitter May 14 shows similar-looking trucks passing by on the road honking while sporting Brazilian flags. “TRUCKERS WITH HEATED TURBINES TOWARDS BRASILIA IN SUPPORT OF PRESIDENT BOLSONARO,” reads a translation of the tweet in part, adding that day 15 would be “GIANT!!”

Brazilian journalist Marcos Petrucelli shared a more distant video of the trucks on his Twitter May 14 with a Portuguese-language caption that translates to, “Now, in the federal capital, a huge convoy in favor of the president @jairbolsonaro! Chilling!” The video features several other trucks not seen in the Facebook video.

Social media users previously inaccurately claimed the video depicted Brazilian truckers showing support for Australian protests in August 2021 against COVID-19 mandates. One user shared the video on Twitter on Aug. 31 with the caption, “TRUCKERS IN BRAZIL SHOWING SOLIDARITY WITH AUSTRALIA!! #TruckersStrikeWorldwide #TruckersStrike #GovernmentTyranny.”

Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming to show Italian truckers showing their support for the Canadian convoy.