FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Luxury Hotel In Kenya?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a hotel in the Kenyan city of Nakuru.

Verdict: False

The photo shows Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands resort, not a hotel in Kenya.

Fact Check:

Nakuru, located about 100 miles north west of the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, is the fourth largest urban area in the country, according to the city’s website. An image shared on Facebook claims it is home to a luxurious hotel.

The image shows a huge building with three towers supporting a massive balcony platform. The post’s caption identifies the building as “TOWER ONE Hotel in Nakuru City Kenya.” (RELATED: Did The Russian Embassy In Kenya Put Out This Press Release About Imported Sputnik V Vaccines?)

Contrary to this claim, the distinctive structure in the photo is not located anywhere in Kenya. A reverse image search revealed Getty Images and Reuters have published a variety of pictures of the the same building. Both outlets identified it as Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands resort. The website of the resort features an image of the same building from a different angle.

The U.S.-based company Las Vegas Sands runs Marina Bay Sands, which opened in 2010, according to the government website Singapore Infopedia. The company recently claimed that a $3.3 billion expansion project is on pace to be finished in 2026, The Straits Times reported.

While there is a “Tower 1” located in Nakuru, it does not closely resemble Marina Bay Sands. The company that owns the Kenyan building notes it has 14 floors that include commercial rental space, banks, underground parking and a restaurant.