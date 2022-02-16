FACT CHECK: Image Of Donald Trump In High-Waisted Pants Is Altered

An image shared on Twitter purportedly shows former President Donald Trump with his pants pulled high above his waist.

“Them kids was on the lawn again but I told em to get the hell off! I got statemints to write!” pic.twitter.com/fhMKEwwHdh — 💀 Scary Larry 💀 🇺🇸🌊✊🏻🗽 (@StompTheGOP) February 7, 2022

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. In the original, Trump’s pants do not rise above his waist.

Fact Check:

The purported photo being shared on social media shows Trump in an ornate building, surrounded by a group of people and sporting a pair of pants hiked well above his waist. “Them kids was on the lawn again but I told em to get the hell off,” reads the tweet’s caption. “I got statemints (sic) to write!” (RELATED: Image Claims Joe Biden ‘Wants to Resume Building Trump’s Wall’)

The image is digitally altered. Using a reverse image search, Check Your Fact discovered an unedited version of the photo was published in the Daily Mail in March 2021. It shows the same scene, with Trump standing among a crowd of people, but notably his pants do not go above his waist. “Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at a dog rescue fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago on Friday night,” reads the image’s caption.

The same, unedited version of the photo was also shared on Twitter March 13, 2021 by author Brigitte Gabriel.

President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever! pic.twitter.com/Seg4gMUYZj — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 14, 2021

“President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever!” reads the caption of Gabriel’s tweet.

This is not the first time Trump has been the subject of a digitally altered image. In September 2020, Check Your Fact debunked a digitally altered image that showed him pointing to a sign that reads, “No matter who is president, (sic) Jesus is still king.”