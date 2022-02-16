FACT CHECK: No, Walmart Is Not Giving Roombas To All Americans For $1

A post shared on Facebook claims Walmart is providing all Americans with a Roomba vacuum cleaner for $1 after a contract with the manufacturer, iRobot, had been violated.

Verdict: False

Walmart has not announced a price reduction to $1 for the Roomba vacuum. Neither iRobot nor Walmart have issued a statement in regards to their partnership.

Fact Check:

A recent Facebook post is claiming that Walmart “broke its contract” with iRobot and is “giving away” a Roomba “to every American for $1.” One Feb. 14 iteration of the post that has since been deleted included a link to an ibbeto.info webpage purporting to be “the official Walmart contest page.”

The webpage reads in part, “iRobot Roomba is canceling their contract with Walmart and selling off iRobot Roomba i7+ only for $1!” It requires participants to answer three questions to confirm the person is a real customer.

The supposed giveaway is fake. Neither Walmart nor iRobot have issued a press release on the supposed deal. Likewise, neither company’s social media posts mention any plan to end their sales relationship or give all Americans a Roomba for $1. Check Your Fact found could not find any reports from outlets such as MarketWatch, CNBC or Forbes regarding the alleged deal.

iRobot Senior Public Relations Manager James Baussmann told Check Your Fact via email that the rumor of the company breaking its contract relationship with Walmart and selling Roombas to every American for $1 is “completely false” and called it “a scam.”

Walmart also denied the claim. Walmart Senior Communications Manager Robert Arrieta told Check Your Fact, “This information is incorrect. We are not selling Roombas for $1.” (RELATED: Did The CEOs Of Twitter, Walmart And CNBC Resign Nov. 29?)

Most Roomba vacuums on Walmart’s website still cost over $200, whereas the Roomba i7+ alone costs more than $800. The ibbeto.info webpage lists no affiliation with Walmart or iRobot outside of its use of the Walmart logo.

Walmart has been the target of a scam about giving away products for under $5 before. Check Your Fact previously corrected a false rumor on Facebook in January 2022 that the retailer was selling 1,000 Smart TVs for $2 each.