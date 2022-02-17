FACT CHECK: No, The Military Has Not Issued An Arrest Warrant For Mike Pence

An image shared on Facebook claims the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps has issued a warrant for the “re-arrest” of former Vice President Mike Pence.

Verdict: False

The story originated on a satirical website. A spokesperson for the Navy JAG Corps denied the claims.

Fact Check:

The image shows what appears to be a news headline that reads, “JAG Issues Arrest Warrant For Re-Arrest Of Michael Pence.” It includes a picture of Pence standing beside former President Donald Trump.

A keyword search revealed the article in question was published on Feb. 12 by Real Raw News (RRN). The text of the post claims the U.S. Navy JAG Corps issued an arrest warrant for Pence on Feb. 9 for receiving “financial compensation in exchange for subverting the U.S. Constitution and committing treason.”

However, RRN is a self-proclaimed satire website with a disclaimer that states, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.” There is no evidence an arrest warrant has been issued for Pence.

The Navy JAG Corps has not made any mention of this alleged arrest warrant on its website, or its Twitter or Facebook accounts. Likewise, neither the Department of Justice nor the Department of Defense have made any statements regarding such a warrant. (RELATED: Was Mike Pence ‘Shot While Fleeing Military Arrest’?)

“That claim is false” a spokesperson for the Navy JAG told Check Your Fact in an email.

Pence spoke at a global forum in Seoul, South Korea on the weekend of Feb. 12, according to the Associated Press. Trump also spoke at the event via a pre-recorded video, the outlet reported.

This is not the first time misinformation stemming from RRN has spread on social media. In November 2021, Check Your Fact debunked a Facebook post that alleged former President George W. Bush was arrested by the military, a claim that was first shared by RRN.