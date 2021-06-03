FACT CHECK: Was Mike Pence ‘Shot While Fleeing Military Arrest’?

A viral Instagram post claims former Vice President Mike Pence was “shot while fleeing military arrest” in mid-April.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Pence was shot while fleeing arrest. The claim appears to stem from a website that says it “contains humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

The image shows a message that contains a link to a Best News Here article titled “Pence Shot While Fleeing Military Arrest.” Beneath the link is text from the article that reads, “Former Vice President Michael Pence took a bullet to the chest on April 14 as he and an unidentified male companion tried to elude U.S. Special Forces that had been tasked with apprehending him under terms described in a sealed indictment.”

Had Pence been the target of a U.S. military operation or been wounded by gunfire, it would have garnered coverage from major media outlets, yet none exists. The Department of Defense has not mentioned anything about an incident to that effect on its website, nor has the Department of Justice put out a press release about an indictment against the former vice president.

Pence has made public appearances since April 14, further adding to the post’s dubiousness. For instance, he spoke on April 29 at an event hosted by a South Carolina conservative Christian group, marking his first public speech since leaving office, according to Politico. Video from that event shows him appearing healthy.

His Twitter account has also been active since April 14. (RELATED: Was Mike Pence Pictured Waving A Confederate Flag?)

The Best News Here story appears to lift word-for-word from an article bearing the same headline that was published by Real Raw News on May 15. Real Raw News includes a disclaimer in its “About Us” section that reads, “Information on this website is for informational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire.”

Check Your Fact has previously debunked false claims about the U.S. military arresting public figures that stemmed from Real Raw News articles.