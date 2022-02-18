FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Illegal Immigrants Being Dropped Off In Florida?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows four busloads of illegal immigrants being dropped off in Florida.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence the men are illegal immigrants. They are in the country legally with H-2A visas, according to the mayor of Apopka, Florida and the company that hired them.

Fact Check:

A protest occurred Jan. 31 in front of the Extended Stay Hotel in Maitland, Florida, with demonstrators waving flags and signs expressing their anger at a video that allegedly showed busses dropping off illegal immigrants at the hotel, according to WESH 2 News.

The video shows dozens of men standing in a parking lot near a large, yellow bus. “Facebook live… Jan. 28,” the man filming the video announces. “Maitland, Florida. Fourth bus of the day and I don’t see a freaking family here. Just a lot of 18-25-year-old males. They’re signing up, each one’s getting a credit card, hotel stay and going where they want.”

“WHY ARE ILLEGAL ALIENS BEING BUSSED INTO FLORIDA,” reads the caption of one Facebook post that shared the video. “WHERE IS THE SHERIFF, WHERE IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS?” (RELATED: Are Illegal Immigrants Less Likely To Commit Crimes Than US-Born Citizens?)

The men shown in the video are not illegal immigrants. Bryon Nelson, mayor of Apopka, Florida, confirmed to News 6 Orlando that around 90 to 100 people were dropped off at the hotel and had H-2A visas. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) defines the visa as a program that “allows U.S. employers or U.S. agents who meet specific regulatory requirements to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary agricultural jobs.” The workers are allowed to stay in the U.S. for 10 months, according to Fox 35.

WESH 2 News reported the men were employed by Dewar Nurseries, which is “one of the largest growers of roses, fruits, seasonal, and holiday plants in the nation,” according to its website.

“The workers employed by Dewar Nurseries who reside at the Extended Stay Hotel in Maitland are here in the United States under the H2A Visa program,” the company told WESH 2 News, adding that it was part of a “long-standing, 100-percent legitimate program.” Check Your Fact found no credible news reporting to support the claim that the men are illegal immigrants.

