FACT CHECK: Did ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Launch CBD Gummies That Reverse Diabetes?

A video shared on Facebook with over 1.8 million views allegedly shows Food Network star Ree Drummond endorsing a line of diabetes-reversing cannabidiol (CBD) gummies.

Verdict: False

The product advertised is not sponsored or created by Drummond. The Food Network star has stated she does not endorse CBD-based products.

Fact Check:

The video appears to be an advertisement for CBD gummies that can allegedly reverse both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The ad features an episode of Drummond’s “The Pioneer Woman” on a split-screen alongside a video showing a production line of gummies with the text “Her Gummies Reverse Type 1 & 2.”

The video then features various clips edited in the style of an infomercial, accompanied with text about the product and testimonials from alleged customers. “Her Recipe Controls Sugar – 0 Meds Needed,” the caption reads in part. “Using this 1/day can eliminate the need for checking sugar levels.”

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas to use or properly store glucose from meals, according to the American Diabetes Association. Type 1 diabetes causes the pancreas to stop producing insulin altogether, while Type 2 diabetes, which is the most common form, prevents the body from using insulin properly, the association reports. There is no known cure for either condition, according to WebMD.

The video is not a legitimate advertisement from Drummond. It was published by a Facebook account named “Food network in the kitchen,” which does not list any affiliation with The Food Network itself. (RELATED: Is Pineapple Juice 500 Times More Effective For Treating A Cough Than Cough Syrup?)

Check Your Fact searched through the verified Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts of Drummond, but found no official announcement of any CBD gummies being launched. Likewise, a keyword search on Drummond’s official website did not mention such a product.

Through a keyword search, Check Your Fact traced the advertised gummies to a webpage on kit.com under a “Pioneer Woman” brand. The product on the page links to a site called “Farms CBD Oil,” which advertises the “pioneer woman” gummies, but does not echo the claims made in the Facebook video or feature Drummond’s likeness or endorsement.

Drummond has warned her fans in the past of products that are purportedly endorsed by her. “These are fraudulent ads placed on Facebook by entities that are using my name and photo, and they are inventing quotes by me,” her message read, in part.

Drummond made another post Feb. 7 reiterating her warning to her fans about “fraudulent companies” using her image to push products. “I do not endorse, have never endorsed, and will never endorse ‘Keto weight loss’ products, CBD gummies, CBD oil, or anything in that general category,” Drummond wrote.