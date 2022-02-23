FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show The Impact Of Storm Eunice?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows a ship violently rocking off the coast of England during harsh winds caused by Storm Eunice in the U.K.

Verdict: Misleading

The video, taken in 2020, shows a ship during Storm Dennis, not Eunice.

Fact Check

Storm Eunice hit the U.K. and other parts of Northern Europe with extremely high winds that registered as much as 122 mph, according to The New York Times. Eight people have reportedly died as a result of the high winds, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post, which has been viewed over 100,000 times, allegedly features footage of Storm Eunice. In the video, a ferry ship is seen swaying off the coast, causing it to nearly capsize multiple times. A series of cars can be seen lined bumper to bumper close by, possibly waiting for the ferry to dock. “Footage as the storm Eunice hits United Kingdom,” the video’s caption reads. (RELATED: Does This Image Show ‘FEMA Camp Containers’?)

The video was not taken during Storm Eunice. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact discovered the video dates back to February 2020 and took place in Ardrossan Harbour, Scotland, during Storm Dennis, according to Metro. Storm Dennis reportedly contained wind gusts of up to 77 mph and shut down road, rail and ferry routes, according to The National.

Robbie Drummond, the managing director of the ferry company Caledonian MacBrayne, acknowledged the incident on Twitter in 2020 after the video first went viral. “Safety of our passengers and crew is always our top priority,” the message reads, in part.

All credit to the skill of our Masters and one to consider for those pressing CalMac to take more risk. Safety of our passengers and crew is always our top priority @CalMacFerries https://t.co/2v3abp1o70 — Robbie Drummond (@Robbie_Calmac) February 15, 2020

Drummond’s tweet also features a reshare from Scotland-based news outlet @TheDailyRecord, which reaffirms the viral video’s origin. “CalMac ferry MV Caledonian Isles rocking violently in Ardrossan harbour as Storm Dennis hits Scotland. Credit: Stuart Bell.”

🎥 CalMac ferry MV Caledonian Isles rocking violently in Ardrossan harbour as Storm Dennis hits Scotland. Credit: Stuart Bell 🌊😲🤢 #ardrossan #arran #stormdennis # weatherwarning #scotland #calmac 🎥 pic.twitter.com/y7X0CPMm1Y — The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) February 14, 2020

