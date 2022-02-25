FACT CHECK: No, Jaden Smith Did Not Die In A Car Accident

A post shared on Facebook claims actor Jaden Smith died in a car accident.

Verdict: False

Jaden Smith has been active on social media since this rumor surfaced. There are no credible news reports about his alleged death.

Fact Check:

Jaden Smith, who is the son of actor Will Smith, has starred in multiple films including “The Karate Kid” and “The Day The Earth Stood Still,” according to IMDb. Now, a Feb. 23 Facebook post claims he recently died in “a terrifying car accident.”Another Facebook post, with over 4,600 shares from the afternoon of Feb. 23, claimed Jaden Smith was in an intensive care unit (ICU) after being in a car accident that also involved Will Smith.

The claims appear to be nothing more than rumors. Jaden Smith tweeted the word “Invisible,” hours after the posts about his alleged death, seemingly disproving the claim. His social media posts make no reference to the rumors. His father, mother Jada Pinkett Smith and sister Willow Smith have likewise made no such statement regarding his alleged death. All three family members have been active on social media since the rumor of the car crash began circulating.

There are also no credible news reports suggesting Jaden Smith was in any car accident or had passed away. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims ‘I Am Legend’ Was Set In 2021 And Features ‘People Turned Into Zombies Because Of The Wrong Vaccines’)

The photo of the wrecked vehicle in the second Facebook post was previously published by the Montgomery County Police Reporter website in a July 2020 article about a car crash on I-45 in Texas. The article does not mention either Jaden Smith or his father Will Smith.

This is not the first time a celebrity has been falsely reported as dead. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim from January 2022 that alleged Adam Sandler had committed suicide.