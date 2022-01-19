FACT CHECK: No, Adam Sandler Has Not Died

A post shared on Twitter claims comedian and actor Adam Sandler died of suicide.

Holy shish, friends.

I think it’s suicide time. Adam Sandler Actor and Comedian, Found dead at 49 https://t.co/d4ZnGRkIrd — Trilby Smith – Lyran Warrior – Thrower of Oranges (@TrilbySmith3) January 12, 2022

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Sandler has died. He was seen Jan. 17 on a movie set in Hawaii.

Fact Check:

The tweet features a link to an article from “notallowedto.com” claiming that Sandler was found dead in his home of an apparent suicide. The article does not specify when he was found but includes an alleged quote from an unidentified publicist of his claiming that he had been “battling severe depression” at the time.

The rumors of Sandler’s death are false. There are no confirmed reports from any credible media sources stating that the actor, who is actually 55, was found dead. Sandler was spotted on the set of the movie “Murder Mystery 2” in Hawaii Jan. 17, Fox News reported, five days after the rumor of his death began to circulate. Prior to that, Sandler posted a Jan. 9 tribute on social media to the late comedian and actor Bob Saget.

The rumor of Sandler’s death may be linked to a “bizarre trend” on social media in which users tell people the actor has died while filming their reactions, The Sun reported. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Adam Sandler Holding A Sign About Voting In The 2020 Election?)

This is not the first time a famous actor has been the subject of a death hoax. Check Your Fact previously debunked such hoaxes about actors John Cena, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Rowan Atkinson and Clint Eastwood.