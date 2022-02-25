FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Barrage Of Ukrainian Anti-Aircraft Fire?

A video shared on Facebook claims to show Ukrainian forces firing anti-aircraft weapons at Russian airplanes.

Verdict: False

The video, uploaded in 2021, is an animation about World War II. It has nothing to do with the current conflict in Ukraine.

Fact Check:

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine this week, igniting a conflict that has left at least 130 dead so far, according to The Hill. Russian forces are currently attacking areas in and around Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, with missile strikes and ground troops, CNN reported.

A video shared on Facebook shows what appears to be a massive barrage of anti-aircraft fire aimed at planes flying in the night sky above, with some claiming it shows Ukrainian forces firing at Russian planes. “Ukraine firing bullets at Russian fighter jets,” reads the caption of one post that shared the video.

However, the video is unrelated to the current Russian-Ukrainian conflict. A reverse image search revealed it is actually a digitally created animation about World War II. The video was uploaded to YouTube in October 2021 as a part of a compilation by YouTube channel Borisao Blois. The headline, translated from Spanish, reads, “Do you want to know how it felt to be in the SECOND WORLD WAR? This is for you…”

“This is a tiny compilation of my animations belonging to the WW2 or Second World War4 section,” reads a translated version of the video’s caption. “I will try to bring animations further away from aerial combat because it is quite evident that they have been the protagonists. I want to create the battle of a Tiger 1 against an M4 Sherman.”

The YouTube video includes a watermark to the YouTube channel that does not appear in the Facebook video. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Russian Cruise Missile Striking Kyiv, Ukraine?)

Several images and videos have been misattributed to the current invasion of Ukraine. Check Your Fact previously debunked a video claiming to show fighting between Russia and Ukraine.