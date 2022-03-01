FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Military Airplanes Flying Over Kyiv?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows several clips of military airplanes flying in formation over the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Feb. 24.

Verdict: False

The video shows Russian airplanes flying in an air show rehearsal near Moscow in 2020. The video has nothing to do with the current conflict in Ukraine.

Fact Check:

Russian forces continue to shell and advance on Kyiv, according to Reuters. Russia’s defense ministry has warned it plans to launch strikes aimed at Ukrainian security forces and communication sites within the city, the outlet reported.

A video shared on Facebook claims to show dozens of military airplanes flying over Kyiv in formation on Feb. 24 as an air siren can be heard in the background. “This morning in Kiev #russia #ukraine #putin #war,” reads the Feb. 24 post’s caption. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Russian Soldier Parachuting Into Ukraine?)

However, the footage predates the current crisis in Ukraine and did not take place in the country. A reverse image search revealed the same video was shared on YouTube in May 2020, over a year before the invasion of Ukraine began, with a Russian title that translates to “Parade rehearsal 05/04/2020. Air part. Flight of aircraft over Tushino.” Tushino is an area within Moscow.

The Moscow Times shared a similar video on its YouTube channel on May 4, 2020. “Look up! Seventy-four Russian military airplanes and helicopters flew over Moscow today to rehearse for Russia’s Victory Day celebration,” read the video’s description. The 2020 Victory Day celebration occurred on May 9 that year and marked the 75-year anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, according to BBC.