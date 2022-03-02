FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Child Who Was Injured During The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a child who was injured during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Verdict: False

The photo shows a child who was injured in Syria in 2018. It is not related to the current crisis in Ukraine.

Fact Check:

Kharkiv, Ukraine, the second-largest city in the country, was hit with a series of Russian missiles and bombs yesterday that killed at least 10 and injured dozens more, according to BBC. Ukrainian officials claim more than 2,000 civilians have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion so far, CNN reported.

One image shared on Facebook shows a photo of a bloodied child who was allegedly injured during the conflict in Ukraine. “One of the most heartbreaking images from the Russia/Ukraine war,” reads the post’s caption. “Putin must end this for humanity’s sake.” (RELATED: Does This Video Show The ‘Ukrainian Headquarters’ Exploding?)

However, the image predates the invasion of Ukraine by several years. A reverse image search reveals the same image can be found in a Jan. 4, 2018 NBC News article titled “Children among the injured in besieged Damascus suburb.” The article describes how 20 people were killed and dozens others were injured when suspected Russian jets bombed a suburb of Damascus, Syria. The child pictured is identified as a girl who was injured in the bombing.

The photo is credited to European PressPhoto Agency (EPA) photojournalist Mohammed Badra. The original image can be found on the EPA website with a caption that reads, “A young girl is treated at a hospital after a bombing in Mesraba, Eastern al-Ghouta, Syria, 03 January 2018.”

Several images and videos have been falsely linked to the current situation in Ukraine. Check Your Fact previously debunked an image that claimed to show the Ukrainian first lady in military attire.