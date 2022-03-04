FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Russian Paratrooper Accidentally Landing In A Ukrainian Neighborhood?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows Ukrainian youths capturing a Russian paratrooper that landed in their neighborhood.

Verdict: False

This video shows a parachuting accident that occurred in Brazil in 2021. The video has nothing to do with the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

Fact Check:

Russian forces continue to advance into Ukraine and are currently besieging the key city of Mariupol, CNN reported. Russian paratroopers have been deployed on several occasions during the invasion and were recently deployed in the city of Kharkiv, according to Al-Jazeera.

A video shared on Facebook claims to show a Russian paratrooper crashing into a building and being captured. The 14-second video shows a person attached to a deployed parachute hitting the side of a building before falling to the ground below. Several people can be seen rushing to the scene of the accident.

“UKRAINE youth capture Russian military paratrooper landing in their neighborhood,” reads the post’s caption. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Russian Soldier Parachuting Into Ukraine?)

The video was taken in 2021 and has nothing to do with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A reverse image search revealed it was originally shared on TikTok July 24, 2021 by the user @passopqd. The account features numerous videos of what appears to be military drills, though the account has been inactive since July 2021.

The footage appears to stem from an incident that occurred in Brazil, not Ukraine. A building with the name, “BATALHAO DOMPSA,” can be seen in the background, which refers to a parachute infantry brigade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. DOMPSA is an acronym that roughly translates to “Folding and Maintenance of Parachutes and Air Supply” according to the group’s Facebook page. The building can be seen in previous posts on the DOMPSA Instagram page.

Multiple videos have been falsely attributed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Check Your Fact previously debunked videos allegedly showing a Russian soldier filming himself while parachuting into Ukraine and a group of paratroopers landing in the country Feb. 24.