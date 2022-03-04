FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Ukrainian Soldiers Leaving Their Wives For War?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows Ukrainian soldiers embracing their wives before they depart for war.

Verdict: False

The clip is from a 2017 war film. It predates the current conflict in Ukraine.

Fact Check:

The Facebook video, viewed over 4,800 times, shows two soldiers in uniforms and wearing black balaclava masks embracing women who appear to be emotionally distraught. “UKRAINE SOLDIERS LEAVING THEIR WIVES FOR WAR,” reads the video’s caption. “LATEST COVERAGE ON UKRAINE VS RUSSIA.”

Ukrainian citizens across the country have taken up arms to defend their nation from the Russian invasion, according to Fox News.

The clip shared on Facebook, however, is from a film and predates the current crisis in Ukraine. A reverse image search reveals the footage shows a scene from a film titled “The War Of Chimeras.” The film, released in 2017, tells the “story of war, love and death” and follows a young couple as they navigate conflict and relationships in war-torn eastern Ukraine, according to the movie’s description on IMDb.

A preview of the film was uploaded to YouTube in April 2018, where the scene featured in the Facebook post can be seen around 10 seconds into the video. (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Child Who Was Injured During The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine?)

This is not the first time a video has been falsely linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Check Your Fact recently debunked a viral video that claimed to show a young girl confronting a Russian soldier as well as another video that claimed to show a battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces.