FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Clouds In The Shape Of An Angel Over Kyiv?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show clouds in the shape of an angel above Kyiv, Ukraine Feb. 28.

Verdict: False

The image dates back to at least 2016. There is no evidence it was taken in Ukraine.

Fact Check:

The Facebook photo shows what appears to be clouds in the shape of an angel with outstretched wings. “A picture taken in Kyiv this morning (28th Feb 2022) The clouds forming an image of an angel above the city where the main Cathedral is dedicated to the Archangel Michael who cast Lucifer into Hell,” reads the post’s caption, in part.

The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is being threatened by a Russian military convoy that stretches over 60 kilometers, though that convoy has now stalled due to potential logistical problems, according to BBC News. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Recent Anti-Government Protest In Cuba?)

The image shared on Facebook predates the Russian invasion of Ukraine by many years and does not appear to have been taken in the country. A reverse image search found the image has circulated online since at least 2016. One Christian website, reinadelcielo.org, shared the image in November 2016 and claimed it was taken in Fortín de la Carante, Pampatar, Venezuela.

“From Fortín de la Carante, Pampatar, Venezuela, they send us this image of the clouds that bring to mind the Archangel Saint Michael,” reads a translated version of the image’s description on the website. “His open wings embrace us, protect us and bless us. Let us feel this image as a Blessing from God. May it reach everyone!”

A cloud formation in the shape of an angel was spotted over Kyiv Feb. 22, according to Ukrainian-based news outlet Apostrophe. The image shared in the article is from Ukrainian Facebook user Oksana Kadievska, the outlet reported. The image shared by Kadievska is notably different from the image alleged to show the cloud formation over Kyiv Feb. 28.

Several images and videos have been falsely attributed to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war. Check Your Fact recently debunked an image that allegedly showed a Sikh community kitchen operating in Ukraine.